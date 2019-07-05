Budget 2019: Rs 100 cr for infra will boost industry

By Mr. Bijay Agarwal

The budget proposal of investing Rs 100 crore for infrastructure will be a boost to the industry which is looking at development in most cities. With the government allowing foreign institutional investors(FII) and foreign portfolio investments(FPI) to capitalize on their debt papers with a one-time, partial credit of Rs 1 lakh crore to public sector banks for the acquisition of high-rated NBFC assets will be a positive step in resolving the liquidity crisis faced by NBFC’s.

Interest deduction up to Rs 3.5 lakhs for affordable housing for loans taken till March 31, 2020 will see more sales in this category and home buyers are expected to take advantage of this initiative. Affordable housing will get an added impetus under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The proposed reforms to be brought under the Model Tenancy Law is likely to enhance rental housing and increase the interest of investors, who are looking for rental income.

(The author of this article is the Managing Director of Salarpuria Sattva)