Budget 2019: Rs 100 cr for infra will boost industry

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Budget 2019: Rs 100 cr for infra will boost industry

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 21:54pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 21:54pm ist
Mr. Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director of Salarpuria Sattva

By Mr. Bijay Agarwal

The budget proposal of investing Rs 100 crore for infrastructure will be a boost to the industry which is looking at development in most cities. With the government allowing foreign institutional investors(FII) and foreign portfolio investments(FPI) to capitalize on their debt papers with a one-time, partial credit of Rs 1 lakh crore to public sector banks for the acquisition of high-rated NBFC assets will be a positive step in resolving the liquidity crisis faced by NBFC’s.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

Interest deduction up to Rs 3.5 lakhs for affordable housing for loans taken till March 31, 2020 will see more sales in this category and home buyers are expected to take advantage of this initiative. Affordable housing will get an added impetus under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The proposed reforms to be brought under the Model Tenancy Law is likely to enhance rental housing and increase the interest of investors, who are looking for rental income.

(The author of this article is the Managing Director of Salarpuria Sattva)

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman
Real Estate
Comments (+)
 