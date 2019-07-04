Budget 2019: Seek clear-cut GST slab for all sectors

By Rajeev Bhargava

Relocation industry is officially the world’s fastest growing major economy in the world, however, In India, there is still a lot of discrepancy in our sector especially in consideration of GST. Some companies charge 5 % some 12% and some 18 %. There should be a defined GST slab for all the players.

I would also strongly recommend that the GST should be payable only on receivable and not on invoicing as it puts a burden on SME “s where GST is advance payment and there is TDS which leaves us with a big investment and leads to cash crunch.

Rajeev Bhargava is Managing Director of PMRelocations