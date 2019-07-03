Budget 2019: 'Seek GST rate reduction on TV panels'

By Avneet Singh Marwah

1.Taxation (Custom Duty, GST and Make in India)

As a part of the television manufacturing industry, we request FM to reduce the GST to 18% on all the TV panels as 28 % is the highest tax charged on televisions in the world.

Additionally, there has been more than Rs 2500crs worth of import of TVs in the past UNDER FTA (Free Trade Agreement) under zero percent duty. This doesn’t favor the companies who support Make in India Campaign of the government. This agreement must be canceled or it should be confined to import of selective goods.

2. Infrastructure

In the last 5 years, there have been positive developments in the infrastructure sector. Our ranking in the global infrastructure has improved. Our expectation from the Union Budget 2019 is that the government should lay more focus on building express corridors to connect Tier 1 cities with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This will help many companies in reaching out to these cities without any hassle.

Avneet Singh Marwah is the director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd, a Kodak brand Licensee