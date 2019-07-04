Budget 2019: Seek incentives for pharma sector

Budget 2019: Seek incentives for pharma sector

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2019, 20:22pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 20:26pm ist

By Ravi Mathur

The pharma sector could be incentivized in the budget for adopting global practices & standards which enable counterfeit detection & authentication. 

The vision of GS1 India is to significantly enhance patient safety through the elimination of medication errors, track & trace, product recalls, counterfeit detection & authentication of medicines & medical devices.

Ravi Mathur is the CEO of GS1 India

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Budget Expectations
industry
pharma industry
Comments (+)
 