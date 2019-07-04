Budget 2019: Seek incentives for pharma sector

By Ravi Mathur
The pharma sector could be incentivized in the budget for adopting global practices & standards which enable counterfeit detection & authentication.
The vision of GS1 India is to significantly enhance patient safety through the elimination of medication errors, track & trace, product recalls, counterfeit detection & authentication of medicines & medical devices.
Ravi Mathur is the CEO of GS1 India
