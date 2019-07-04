Budget 2019: 'Simplify ease of doing business laws '

Neha Kant, Founder and Director, Clovia
With the current budget, the expectations are high in terms of simplifying and liberalising labour laws. We are expecting the government to initiate refund of GST accumulation due to services in sectors with inverted duty structure. India has become one of the fastest progressing countries promoting business venturing hence it is essential that the laws leading to ease of doing the business in states other than Delhi (viz. Haryana, UP, Punjab) should be simplified.
Neha Kant is the Founder and Director of Clovia.
Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here
Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator