Budget 2019: SWAYAM platform will go a long way

By Mr. Rohit Manglik

Startups

A series of incentives accorded to startups in the Union Budget is a testimony to the government’s intent of fostering an enabling ecosystem to promote entrepreneurship in India. The move to set-up around 80 “livelihood business incubators" and 20 tech business incubators is commendable as it will boost entrepreneurship besides upskilling the workforce to meet demands of industry 4.0. Furthermore, the easing of Angel Tax on Start-ups and the proposal to revamp the Labour Laws will improve the Ease of Doing Business in the Indian economy. The extension of Women SHG Interest Subvention Programme will boost women entrepreneurship.

Education sector

The Union Budget has holistically addressed the needs of the education sector and laid out a clear roadmap to boost the education sector. The National Education Policy with a proposed investment of 400 crores can go a long way in revamping the sector bring it at par with the global standards. For long, various stakeholders have stressed the need for a unified regulator in the higher education sector. The proposed move to set up Higher Education Commission would smoothen the regulatory process and remove jurisdictional ambiguity. Moreover, The National Research Foundation can play an instrumental role in strengthening the research ecosystem. Massive online courses through SWAYAM platform will go a long way in bridging the digital divide. Moreover, the due focus in the Union Budget on emerging technologies such as Big Data, Virtual Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics would aid in creating a skilled workforce to meet the demands of Industry 4.0. While much will hinge on the on-ground, implementation of the proposed policies, the Union Budget is clearly a progressive and visionary document.

(This is quoted by the CEO of EduGorilla)