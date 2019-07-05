Budget 2019: Tax rebate positive for disposable income

By Vivek Gupta

The Government’s vision of building a $5 trillion economy by 2024 and $3 trillion by the end of this year, encourages positive sentiment. The aim of making Indian economy more investor friendly, improving infrastructure and increasing impetus on developing industry relevant talents are all encouraging developments.

India is the 2nd largest fish and seafood exporter in the world. The country’s 7000km long coastline and diverse produce, contributes significantly to our Forex reserves. The Government’s initiative for developing fisheries management network is truly a long-term vision. This coupled with the schemes supporting agro-rural entrepreneurship will help upgrade the ecosystem. Indian consumers should get better quality fish & meat products; which is a strong imperative for our business.

Licious has also been committed towards the upliftment of fishermen and livestock farmers, since inception. It makes us really happy to see the government’s renewed focus in this direction. Needless to say, we will be eager to partner in these endeavors, going forward.

The tax rebate announced has a positive impact on disposable income, which in turn reflects directly on the grocery basket of the common man. In a developing economy like ours more disposable income leads to consumption of protein-rich and better quality food. This will go a long way in addressing nutrition deficiency and build a healthier India. It also augers well Government’s decision of increased spend on food security.

The impetus on digital payments is encouraging for the entire cashless ecosystem. As a digital native platform, we welcome the move.

(The author of this article is the Co-Founder of Licious)