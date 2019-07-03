Budget 2019: Training hubs for entrepreneurs for growth

By Sanjeev Grover and Samarth Masson

The government has taken significant steps to boost the ease of doing business in India, yet there are many issues that remain unaddressed. With this budget, we expect the government to relook at taxes like Angel Tax, which are limiting the investment prospects of startups. Providing rebates and incentives can encourage investors and private incubators to invest in startups. While the government set compliance regulations across several sectors, it did so without any provision to educate the entrepreneurs. To combat this, the government should put in place training hubs for entrepreneurs so that the startups can single-mindedly focus on innovation, thereby becoming more productive. Now that the government is re-elected, we expect it to work on these gaps and drive India on its way to becoming the fastest growing economy.

(This is quoted by Dockabl co-founders Sanjeev Grover and Samarth Masson)

