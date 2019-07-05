Budget 2019: Well-grounded approach to propel India

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  Jul 05 2019
The budget presented encourages skill development across the country. (File Image)

By Mr. Sachin Dev Duggal

The budget presented encourages skill development across the country and especially within the tech industry--it’s a well-grounded approach to propel India towards a $5 trillion economy. The focus on modern technologies like big data, VR, 3D printing, AI and IoT which will not only provide job opportunities for metropolitan urbanites living in the biggest cities, but also those in rural areas, as well.

The proposal of 20 tech incubators in the agro sector along with the allocation of Rs.400 cr for higher education institutes to transform them into innovation labs is a clear indication about the kind of informed, technically equipped resources India is set to enable for the coming, ever-growing technology-driven industries.

The push for digital economy and training of over 2cr. individuals to bridge the urban and rural digital divide is one of the key indicators that India is positioning itself to become a hub for digital transformation in the near future.

(The author of this article is the Founder & CEO of Engineer.ai)

