Budget 2019: When & where to watch Budget live stream

Narendra Modi-led NDA government will present the maiden Budget of its second term on Friday. Nirmala Sitharaman will create a history as the first full-time woman finance minister to present Union Budget. She will present her Budget speech at 11 am in Parliament. The speech will be livestreamed on DeccanHerald.com

The Union Budget 2019 document can also be downloaded from the Government of India's official website www.indiabudget.gov.in after Sitharaman tables the Budget in Parliament. You can catch the minute-by-minute details of the speech on deccanherald.com/budget-2019.

This will be the 89th budget, including the interim budget presented by Piyush Goyal on February 1. On Thursday, Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey which pegged the growth rate of 7 per cent for FY20. CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian said sustained 8 per cent growth is needed to become a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25.