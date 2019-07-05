'Budget is inclined towards affordable housing'

'Budget is inclined towards affordable housing'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:54pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:55pm ist

By Gaurav Gupta

The first Union Budget announced under the re-elected government was inclined and focused towards affordable housing. Additional exemption in income tax on home loans under affordable housing by 1.5 lakhs for homes upto 45 lakhs is a good step by the Government. This will encourage more and more fence sitters and first-time home buyers to take quick decisions regarding property purchase. It’s a welcome move and we are hopeful that the customers and investors will show interest in the affordable housing sector. This move is expected to result in some momentum in the beleaguered real estate sector.

The author is Director at Omkar Realtors and Developers

Nirmala Sitharaman
Real Estate
Budget 2019
