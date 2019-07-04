Budget should deal with digitalization

By Anjali Amar,

“India is entering an era of technology-led disruption and innovation, heralded by the 5G revolution and digital connectivity, which will transform communities, open up business and collaboration opportunities that we can't yet imagine, and become a critical lever to creating a better world.

The Interim Budget which was announced early this year paid attention to strengthening the digital transformation and development of disruptive technologies across various sectors. The successful implementation of the Digital Village project will play a vital role in India’s digital transformation and vision to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next 5 years.

With this in mind, it is important for the Government to continue to work with the private sector and to encourage technology research, digital infrastructure development and initiatives towards training and skills development to take advantage of the next-generation of technologies.

Technological development has outrun regulatory development but the tech industry deserves a strong and balanced regulatory framework which is technology-neutral, flexible, dynamic, transparent and future-proof. The right regulatory and public policy environment is critical for driving investment – and investment which will, in turn, fuel the innovation which will be needed to bridge the digital divide.”

The author is Country Manager at Verizon Enterprise Solutions.