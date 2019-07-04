'Budget should deal with reduced consumption of FMCG'

By Kamal Khushlani,

"A slowdown in consumption, a tussle between domestic and foreign retail enterprises and taxation troubles are some of the issues that the Indian retail sector currently faces. What we have seen over the last six months is that consumers haven’t been buying enough in the FMCG, apparel and clothing sectors. As expectations, we are looking at increasing consumption and are expecting the government to build volume. Steps are needed to ramp up demand by increasing public expenditure, employment or tax benefits. Another expectation that the retail industry is looking at is major tweaks being made in FDI. The sector seeks an umbrella national retail policy which will bring everything under one roof, be it online, offline, domestic or foreign. As far as smaller issues are concerned, taxation and digitalization, to some extent, add to the retail sector’s ailments. With these specifics being ironed out, we shall expect a smoother functioning of the retail industry in the upcoming future."

The author is Founder and Managing Director of MUFTI.