Commend idea of taking capital market to common people

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 18:31pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:33pm ist

Sanjit Prasad, MD and CEO, ICEX 

We share and commend the idea of Honorable Finance Minister taking capital market closer to common people and introducing the concept of social stock exchange for social welfare schemes under the able guidance of capital market regulator SEBI. As we know, the financial market provides instrument and platform for raising capital through equity, debt, and bonds. However, debt and bonds market is yet to achieve a desirable level and budget is aimed at infusing strength through various reform measures.

The government continued with its focus on improving physical connectivity (Through road, rail, air, seas, and inland water) and recognizing the role of public-private partnership in bringing funds towards giving further thrust for speedy infrastructure buildup.

The author is the MD and CEO of ICEX 

