Duty on petrol,diesel to rise by 1%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday raised cess on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre, while customs duty on gold was also increased to 12.5 per cent from existing 10 per cent.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she raised duty on petrol, diesel by 1 per cent and on gold and other precious metals from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. She also said that the faceless assessment of tax returns in electronic mode is being launched this year in a phased manner.

Sitharaman presented the first budget of Modi government's second term where highlighted key issues of the economy and aimed to make India a 5 trillion economy in the next five years.