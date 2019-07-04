Economy should go paperless to boost FinTech sectors

By Sundeep Mohindru,

“As a leading technology solution provider in the fintech space, we look forward to this budget to further strengthen the mandate of the Fintech Committee and make India the top Fintech innovation centre in the world. By ensuring policy to fast track paperless and presence-less access to finance it will boost the growth of the fintech sector in India. The new Government will have to take strong policy initiatives with a stated mission to become a global fintech hub by the year 2020. Which is where TReDS acts as a boon/aid for the Indian MSME sector which contributes 8% of the total Indian GDP.”

The author is CEO, M1xchnge​