'Fiscal deficit target revised from 3.4% to 3.3%'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:18pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:18pm ist
Jatin Dalal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited

By Jatin Dalal

“It is encouraging that the fiscal deficit target has been revised downwards from 3.4% to 3.3%. Strengthening PSU banks’ capital and improving RBI’s oversight on the financial sector will likely improve the flow of credit in the economy. A series of measures to enhance capital flows and employment generation are also great steps. Better growth with macro-economic stability will be the ideal outcome.”

