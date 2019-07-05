'Fiscal deficit target revised from 3.4% to 3.3%'

By Jatin Dalal

“It is encouraging that the fiscal deficit target has been revised downwards from 3.4% to 3.3%. Strengthening PSU banks’ capital and improving RBI’s oversight on the financial sector will likely improve the flow of credit in the economy. A series of measures to enhance capital flows and employment generation are also great steps. Better growth with macro-economic stability will be the ideal outcome.”

The author is Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Wipro Limited.