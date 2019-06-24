An association of transport operators has asked the Centre and the states to give top priority to bus transport and create an environment that will make it easy to conduct business and will attract investments, according to a BusinessLine report.

KT Rajashekhara, Chairman of the Bus & Car Operations Confederation India (BOCI), told the publication that ease of travel would be achieved only when the government addresses policy and regulatory issues, reduces taxes and improves infrastructure. He also urged the government to encourage public-private partnerships.

The chairman also announced the second edition of Prawaas, a three-day event to be held in Mumbai in July, which will look to address the grievances of the transport industry.