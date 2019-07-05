Govt proposes Rs 70,00-cr for PSU bank recapitalization

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2019, 12:34pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 12:34pm ist

In order to improve credit uptake, the Finance Minister Sitharaman in her Budget speech has proposed a Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion into PSU banks.

The Finance Minister said that non-performing asset (NPAs) recovery worth Rs 4 lakh crore has been done over the last four years and that NPAs went down by Rs 1 lakh crore in the last one year. “Provision coverage ratio is at its highest in 7 years and credit growth has improved to over 13%. The government has smoothly carried out consolidation reducing the number of public sector banks by 8. We have enabled 6 public sector banks out of PCA,” she said.

