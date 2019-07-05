Govt's initiative a welcome move for MSMEs

By Ankit Tayal

Government's initiative of including companies with turnover of upto 400 crores instead of 250 crores in the tax bracket of 25% is definitely a welcome move. This will act as a support system for growing companies and will give a major boost to business, particularly to MSME's which in turn gives a boost to the employment generation as well.

The author is Co-Founder at Step Industries.