Govt's initiative a welcome move for MSMEs

DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 18:07pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:31pm ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after presenting the Union Budget 2019-20, in New Delh. (PTI Photo)

By Ankit Tayal

Government's initiative of including companies with turnover of upto 400 crores instead of 250 crores in the tax bracket of 25% is definitely a welcome move. This will act as a support system for growing companies and will give a major boost to business, particularly to MSME's which in turn gives a boost to the employment generation as well.

The author is Co-Founder at Step Industries.

