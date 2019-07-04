Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2018-19

The Economic Survey 2018-19 has been tabled in the Parliament today and it has a few recommendations for the Modi 2.0 government. While the Economic Survey offers suggestions on economic policies to the government, the government is not bound to accept these recommendations. The Economic Survey is a tool of sorts or as a policy guide for the government. Even though the Economic Survey recommendations serve as a precursor on what to expect from Budget, several proposals don't make to the Finance Minister's Budget speech.

Here are some of the key highlights of Economic Survey 2018-19:

- FY20 GDP growth seen at 7%

- Stress in NBFC sector a reason for FY19 slowdown

- Political stability should push Economy going ahead

- Govt stood with its fiscal consolidation path in FY19

- Accomodative MPC policy to help cut real lending rates

- Decline in NPAs should push up CAPEX cycle

- Oil prices seen declining

- Farmers may have produced less in FY19 on food price fall

- Jan-March economic slowdown due to poll-related activities.GDP growth in Jan-March quarter was 5.8%

- India's GDP average at 7.5% over the last 5 years

- Investment rate seen higher in FY20 on higher credit growth

- Crude could see upward pressure as growth slows globally

- Aggressive export strategy should be part of investment-driven model

- Yields impacted due to tight liquidity since September 2018

- Uncertainty over trade tension, lower global growth may hit exports

- Fiscal front to face challenges from slow growth, GST and farm schemes

- Govt policy expected to lift more restrictions from FPI inflows