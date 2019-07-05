New education policy on anvil: Sitharaman

New education policy on anvil: Sitharaman

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2019, 12:46pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 13:10pm ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 05, 2019. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will bring a new national educational policy and Rs 400 crore has been provided for world class institutions.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said a draft legislation for higher education commission will be presented.

India has potential to become educational hub, she said while proposing Study in India programme to attract foreign students.

The finance minister also said that a National Sports Education Board will be set up under the Khelo India scheme.

To sensitise youth about Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, Sitharaman said a 'Gandhi-pedia' is being developed.

She said railways will be encouraged to invest in suburban railways through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and enhance metro rail network through PPPs (public-private partnerships). 

