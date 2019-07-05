Nirmala's Budget avoids populism, tinkers with reforms

The Narendra Modi government’s first Budget after its landslide election victory steered clear of populist measures, focusing instead on reformist tweaks and boosting investment in a move to kickstart a slowing economy.

New finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s marathon 130-minute speech unveiled an Rs 70,000-crore recapitalisation plan for India’s public sector banks, lower corporate taxes for more companies and higher import duties geared towards protecting local enterprises in select industries.

It also raised customs duties on gold from to 12.5% from 10%, targeting India’s fetish for the yellow metal, and increased duties on petrol and diesel to take advantage of lower global oil prices.

Sitharaman burdened the super-rich by increasing income tax on a thin slice of India’s population but otherwise did not tinker with household budgets. There were also no giveaways, which had been expected given the need to put money in people’s hands to enable them to consume more.

Significantly, the Budget kept its year-end target for the fiscal deficit at 3.3%, lower than the earlier estimated 3.4%, drawing praise from some analysts for its financial rectitude and scepticism from others given the question marks around the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s financial jugglery.

The BJP has had a patchy record on privatising state assets, and Sitharaman caused a few raised eyebrows when she raised the target for divestment proceeds to Rs 1,05,000 crore from Rs 90,000 crore and put the sale of troubled flag carrier Air India back on the table.

The JNU graduate and one-time shop assistant in a London store are one of the rising stars in the Modi administration, surprising many by winning the defence portfolio in the last administration and now the key finance portfolio.

M Govinda Rao, an economist and member of the 14th Finance Commission, was unimpressed, especially with the government’s move to raise some import duties to protect companies under the Make in India manufacturing scheme, and its increase in duties on fuel.

“This is a retrograde Budget. Make in India is not intended for India’s consumption but for export, so companies should be competitive. And this government raises money through levying cesses because then they don’t need to share the proceeds with the states.”

“What is there in this Budget? There is no reform content.”

Stock markets trod water for most of the Budget speech and ended lower, with the BSE Sensex losing some 300 points, less than one percent, a similar percentage fall to the narrower Nifty index.

Sitharaman, who will turn 60 next month, addressed a worry of the burgeoning start-up sector, promising those who furnished the requisite documents that they would not be scrutinised under a dreaded ‘angel tax’ brought in by the former Congress-led government.