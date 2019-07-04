Print accounts for second largest share of M&E industry

Print accounted for the second largest share of the Indian M&E industry with revenue of 30,550 crores in 2018 with a growth of 0.7%, according to the Economic Survey 2019.

The share of advertising revenue in Print Media is 71% of the total revenue income while the balance is accounted for subscription revenue. While newspapers accounted for about 96% of the revenue, the rest was through the magazines, said the document.

As per the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), the number of registered publications in the country as on 31st March 2018 stood at 1,18,239, registering a growth of 3 per cent in 2017-18 over the previous year. However, the growth of circulation of publications contracted by 11.9 per cent in 2017-18 over the previous year. The total circulation of publications in the country during 2017-18 was 43 crore of which Hindi, English and Urdu publications were 19.56 crore, Services Sector 245 crore, 5.34 crore and 2.52 crore respectively.

In terms of circulation of daily newspapers, the survey says, there was a contraction by 11.9 per cent in 2017-18 with a total circulation of daily newspapers falling to 24.26 crores. Hindi dailies continue to be the largest in terms of circulation followed by English and Urdu.