'Pro-employment budget will provide real estate growth'

By Mohit Goel,

“A pro-employment budget will definitely facilitate real estate growth. After the implementation of RERA, the sector is now thankfully domain of serious developers. Now, these developers are eager for a single-window clearance for approvals, as this will help them adhere to timelines. Second, the availability of funds for buying land is an important factor. Any step in the budget that leads to the fulfilment of these aspirations will be a welcome step.”

The author is CEO at Omaxe Ltd