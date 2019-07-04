'Provide special income tax exemption limit for women'

Ms. Nmami Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Nmami Life



This budget will be a marker of the government's assessment and vision for the economy. Union Budget 2019-2020's allocation will determine whether healthcare & health-tech startup will work in sync with the government's public healthcare policy & Digital India initiative. We believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget will incorporate and allocate resources for various initiatives announced in the Interim Budget presented earlier this year.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

The finance minister should take steps to provide a special income tax exemption limit for women in the workforce. It should focus on women-specific employment schemes to increase their participation in the country's workforce and boost the economy.

There is a dearth of appointments in top-level Women managers in Public and Private companies. There should be measures to retain and promote women at a higher level.

The Rs 400 crore proposal by Indian Govt. to reimburse women employers for seven of the 26 weeks of extended maternity leave will definitely increase the female participation in the workforce.



The author is the Founder and CEO of Nmami Life on Budget Expectations.