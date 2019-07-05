'Reduction in housing loan interest rate is a relief'

'Reduction in housing loan interest rate is a relief'

  • Jul 05 2019, 19:24pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:24pm ist
It comes as a relief that the government has come up with the affordable housing scheme

By Ashutosh Vaidya

"Co-relating to my yesterday’s expectations to the union budget, it comes as a relief that the government has come up with the affordable housing scheme where with the reduction in housing loan interest rate, the housing industry will surely grow in leaps and bounds. From an industrial perspective, housing industry largely influences the demand for mattresses and hence we are extremely positive that the current budget will help to increase the demand for mattresses which will greatly benefit the industry."

The author is CMO at Kurl-on.

