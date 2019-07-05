'Relaxation to NBFCs would pump in liquidity'

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

'Relaxation to NBFCs would pump in liquidity'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:18pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 20:53pm ist

By Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Ozone Group

Rs 1 lakh crore worth relaxation to the NBFCs is a quick corrective remedy to pump in enough liquidity. The move will help the NBFCs to overcome the current crisis and will bring much-needed relief to the real estate sector as the liquidity crunch issue will be addressed. This will bring more funds into the sector resulting in faster completion and timely delivery of the projects. 

This, in turn, will lift buyers and investors sentiments in the sector.

Sanction of 100 lakh crore in India’s infrastructure is a thoughtful move. The sanction will boost the infrastructure in the country thereby giving much-needed support to the real estate segment. Mumbai’s unprecedented growth in the areas of infrastructure and increased connectivity in the last 5-10 years towards connecting different parts of the city has resulted in a demand for housing largely.

(The author is CEO at Ozone Group)

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Real Estate
Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2019
Comments (+)
 