Union Budget displays policy continuity, vision

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Union Budget displays policy continuity, vision

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 21:31pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 21:31pm ist

Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO – ICICI Lombard General Insurance

The Union Budget displays policy continuity, vision and focus on the long-term development of the economy and improved quality of life for India’s diverse populace. It rightfully introduces enabling measures in the core areas of infrastructure, education, health & hygiene etc. At the same time, it addresses the immediate issues faced by specific sectors, for instance, credit related matters for non-banking financial institutions, bank capitalization etc. The move to allow 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries is a positive one and will help in the long-term and holistic development of the industry.

The author is the MD & CEO of  ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Insurance
Comments (+)
 