Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO – ICICI Lombard General Insurance

The Union Budget displays policy continuity, vision and focus on the long-term development of the economy and improved quality of life for India’s diverse populace. It rightfully introduces enabling measures in the core areas of infrastructure, education, health & hygiene etc. At the same time, it addresses the immediate issues faced by specific sectors, for instance, credit related matters for non-banking financial institutions, bank capitalization etc. The move to allow 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries is a positive one and will help in the long-term and holistic development of the industry.

The author is the MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance.