'After Budget 2020, 100 DMA Emami, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Tata Global are set to rally further'

By Vikas Jain,
“National Infra pipeline to remain in focus for the development of various projects. Key infra players like LT, KNR will benefit. FMCG Index rallies off its 100 DMA Emami, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Tata Global are set to rally further”.
(The writer is Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.)
