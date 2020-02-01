'After Budget 2020, 100 DMA are set to rally further'

'After Budget 2020, 100 DMA Emami, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Tata Global are set to rally further'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2020, 20:25pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 20:25pm ist

By Vikas Jain,

“National Infra pipeline to remain in focus for the development of various projects. Key infra players  like LT, KNR will benefit. FMCG Index rallies off its 100 DMA Emami, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Tata Global are set to rally further”.

(The writer is Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.)

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Budget reactions
FMCG
Comments (+)
 