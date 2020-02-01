Balanced budget where changes will spur auto growth: Triumph Motorcycles MD Shoeb Farooq

By Shoeb Farooq

It was overall a balanced budget where changes in Income tax slabs, removal of Dividend Distribution Tax coupled with increased focus and investment in infrastructure, agriculture technology and smart cities will spur demand and indirectly help auto sectors revival over a period of time.

Although the auto sector maybe was looking for more direct measures, the budget for sure provided some remedies which should expedite revival in the medium to long term.

(The writer is the GM, Triumph Motorcycles)