'Boost Indian Railways by developing infrastructure'

By Suramya Nevatia,

“The Indian Railways is one of the key drivers of country’s economy, boosting it through supportive infrastructure and adequate connectivity to handle the increasing traffic volumes will help it grow and thrive. In the Budget 2020 speech by FM, we are expecting increased emphasis on public-private-partnerships. Indian Railways has been vigorously ramping-up its capacity to accelerate accomplishment of objectives such as infrastructure development programme, which will provide more opportunities to the private players to be roped in for various services. Also, it will contribute in setting up of railway stations and operation of technologically advanced trains for better convenience of passengers. The strategic announcements on increased investment in infrastructure will provide further impetus to boost the overall economy.

“In the next five years, the Indian railway market is expected to be the third largest, accounting for 10 per cent of the global market. It is likely to see an 18 per cent increase in its capital expenditure (capex) for 2020-21, up from Rs. 1.6 trillion lined up for the current financial year. It will not only help in job creation but will also generate growth opportunities for smaller businesses contributing to the Indian Railways.”

(The writer is CEO, Hind Rectifiers Ltd.)