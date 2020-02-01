Budget 2020: A Budget directed towards the middle class

By Vikas Bagaria

The budget this year is directed towards the middle class and the startup sector, something that is encouraging for ventures like Pee Safe. The first encouraging point mentioned was the increase in the threshold limit from INR 25 crore to INR 100 crore in terms of tax paid on profits incurred. Apart from this, ESOP will not be taxed at the employee end at the end of 5 years or when they sell them. This is an extremely welcoming announcement. The government has also increased the MSME threshold limit for auditing. We are also encouraged to see an increase in allocations towards cleanliness, sanitation, wellness. The fact that they form a part of the theme for Aspirational India is welcome and indicates that the government accords priority these sectors. The Swachch Bharat program has helped build toilets and improve hygienic conditions at the grassroots, a key factor for us at Pee Safe. We hope that with the strengthening of such programs, menstrual health is also brought to the forefront. The government also aims to create more startup owners by setting up an investment clearance cell. Through a single portal, many challenges and doubts will be resolved, and they will also be offered funding assistance. Overall, it is a very positive budget and we look forward to the implementation of the policies now.

(Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, India’s premium sanitation and personal care brand)