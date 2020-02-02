'A budget to pave the way for $5tn economy'

Budget 2020: 'A Budget to raise demand and pave the way for $5 trillion Economy'

  • Feb 02 2020, 13:53pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 13:54pm ist

By A K Das,

Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India

Union Budget 2020-21 is forward looking in as much as it aims to revive demand and elevate economic growth.  Higher allotment of budget for rural, education and infrastructure pipeline is certain to improve effective demand.

Other feel good elements of the Budget include sizeable increase in DICGC insurance threshold, subordinate debt facility and extension of restructuring window for MSMEs, Liquidity support to NBFCs and Tax holiday in the affordable housing segment.  These, alongwith rationalisation of taxes are likely to revive demand and bring about impetus in the real sector

