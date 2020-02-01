Budget 2020: A positive sentiment to overall economy

By Avneesh Sood

“The Union Budget 2020 has focused on the nation’s growth and brings a positive sentiment to the overall economy. With its focus on the agricultural and rural sectors, infrastructure, education, job creation, digital economy, etc, it is a budget for all. India’s real estate sector has a reason to cheer as the Finance Minister has announced the Tax holiday on profits of developers involved in affordable housing projects will be extended by one year to March 2021 with a deduction of Rs 1,50,000 will be extended to loan sanction by one year. This measure is expected to boost the affordable housing sector as well as investor sentiments in the near future and will provide ample opportunities for the home buyers to invest. A massive boost for infrastructure with the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) captures the infrastructure vision of the country for the period FY20-25. It has projected a total infrastructure investment of 102 lakh crore during FY20 to FY25 in India, will not only benefit the realty sector but also help other industries and create large scale employment in the economy. The government’s focus on infrastructure development of tier 2 and 3 cities will surely make these cities ready for the next round of urbanization.

In general, this year's Budget is optimistic for the sector as it will provide ample opportunities for the home buyers to invest. Enhancing the exemption limit for the general category of individual taxpayers will increase the buying capacity of the potential home buyer thereby providing a boost to achieve ‘Housing for All’. We would also like to congratulate the Finance Minister for a wholesome balanced budget; we believe that the move to reduce the Tax rate to 10% from 20% for incomes between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh is a very positive move. This is a helpful step towards increasing disposable income for a first-time buyer planning to purchase a real estate asset.

Going forward, we expect continued momentum for Indian realty to attract new investments into the sector and hope the step taken by the government by reducing tax exemptions and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) brings positive measures for the holistic growth of the Indian real estate sector, imperative to fuel India’s growth engine. In conclusion, it can be said that the budget 2020 has set the stage for the economy and hope to grow positively and achieve new heights through its reform measures”.

(Avneesh Sood, Director Eros Group)