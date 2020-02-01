'Budget 2020: An attempt to boost rural, urban economy'

By Ullas Kamath,

"The Union Budget FY20-21 seems to be a sincere attempt in boosting the much needed demand scenario in both the rural and urban economy. The announcements related to revising individual tax structure, proposed 16-point action plan for agriculture and farmers' welfare coupled with the strategy to doubling farmers’ income by 2022 is the step in the right direction. We expect overall impact of the budget will boost consumption and revive consumer sentiments.”

(The writer is Joint Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited)

