Budget 2020: An attempt to revive the animal spirit

By Kamal Khetan

“The union budget predominantly focussed on revitalising the affordable housing which is an attempt to revive the animal spirit in the real estate market. In order to meet the ‘Housing For All by 2022’ and stimulate homebuyer’s sentiment, there is a direct intervention through the one-year extension on exemption of additional interest deduction of Rs. 1.5 lakh for home buyers under the affordable housing sector. Additionally, extending the tax holiday on the profits of developers involved in affordable housing projects to March 2021 is a huge support to de-bottleneck issues surrounding the affordable housing segment. It will provide an impetus to the sector for creating more demand for the MIG and LIG group of homebuyers. Moreover, The trickle-down effect of the tax-saving will mean disposable income in the hands of the common man, thereby increasing consumption and investment in real estate.”

(Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd)