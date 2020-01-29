Budget 2020: An optimistic environment for EV industry

By Ayush Lohia

"Pinning positive hopes on 2020 budget to create an optimistic environment for Electric Vehicle Industry, in the upcoming budget, expect the government to ensure that they instruct the retail banks to provide finance for electric vehicles, perhaps at a lower rate than ICE units. Moreover, want the government to refund the GST from whatever components the auto companies are currently purchasing. Also, expect the electric two-wheeler industry to boom in the near future. Somewhere wherein they make an impact and come out all guns blazing!"

(Ayush Lohia, CEO Lohia Auto Industries.)