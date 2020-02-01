Budget 2020 boosts consumer purchase: World Gold Council

By Somasundaram PR

Measures to boost farmers’ income and reduce taxes for the middle class will boost purchasing power and consumer confidence, which will benefit jewellery industry as well. Focus on the next wave of digital revolution will add impetus to digital gold products. The unmistakable thrust towards transparency sets the long term direction for the trade which will see many policy and market-led changes.

In this context, the establishment of regulated International Bullion exchange in GIFT City in India is a positive step towards making gold a mainstream asset class. With its unique locational, infrastructural and regulatory advantages as an IFSC, GIFT city is well placed to build a fair, efficient and transparent bullion trading ecosystem. An organised bullion trading system will benefit the entire supply chain particularly, small players and exporters.

(Author is Managing Director, India, World Gold Council )