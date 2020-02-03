Budget 2020 boosts transport in India: RailYatri

By Manish Rathi

We welcome the focus and thrust on road transport with 1.7 trillion INR allocated towards the transport sector. The accelerated development of highways and Delhi - Mumbai expressway completion by 2023 will enable the growth of intercity bus travel. We see a wider industry focus and excitement in intercity transport due to the steps taken in Budget 2020. As a startup, it is encouraging to see the government take steps to encourage growth in the ecosystem. The removal of Direct Dividend Tax will attract more investors and in turn strengthen the ecosystem. The introduction of the Investment clearance cell at the center and state level will encourage people in the remotest parts of the country to become entrepreneurs.

(The author is CEO and Co-founder, IntrCity by RailYatri)