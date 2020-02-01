Budget 2020: 'Budget has meticulously crafted a roadmap in an endeavor to boost consumption'

By Sugandha Sachdeva,

VP- Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking

Running high on expectations amid a backdrop of decelerating growth, the Budget has meticulously crafted a roadmap in an endeavor to boost consumption and growth in the economy by slashing personal income tax rates and scrapping DDT, while also allocating funds towards infrastructure. Walking the tight rope, the Finance Minister has managed to adhere to the fiscal consolidation path barring a minor slippage, that was largely in line with the street expectations and should bode well for the Indian rupee in medium term. Alongside, tweaking the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent is likely to underpin the domestic currency, where the level of 72.50 looks to remain a sacrosanct support area.