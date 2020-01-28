Budget 2020: Edtech companies should be allowed for govt grants for dedicated research

Budget 2020: 'Edtech cos should be allowed govt grants'

By Dr Raj Padhiyar

"With the rapid Digitalization in the Education industry since the last few years – High expectations from Government Of India in upcoming Budget 2020.

Considering Booming of Digital courses – the Government Of India should setup a professional accreditation body for skill-oriented Digital courses. 

India has been slower to adopt technology in learning than other countries like China, Singapore. We have observed that technology-led learning is highly effective in closing the skills gap. 

To address that, Like IIT, IIM - Edtech companies should be allowed for Government grants for dedicated research/innovation & facilitate global partnership across Edtech companies.

To promote the Importance of New age skills - Government of India’s “RTE” should be rebranded as “Right to Quality Education” & PIB should be allocated dedicated budget to promote the Importance of Digital courses for Job, entrepreneurship in tier- 2,3 cities & rural areas. 

Considering the current employment of India which is highest in the last 45 years - It is high time the government gives due recognition to Ed-Tech companies to be the forefront to address unemployment & at the same time boost the role of Digital Education in the upcoming Union Budget 2020."

(Dr Raj Padhiyar, Founder & CEO, Digital Gurukul)

