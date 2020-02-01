Budget 2020: Empowering the social fabrics of India

By Arun Singh

“The enhanced focus of budget on ‘Aspirational India’ is indicating the fact that the government is committed to support and empower the social fabrics of India. The announcement in the budget is ranging from the traditional sector to the modern sector. From a traditional sector perspective, this budget chooses to adopt the path of structural changes in the agriculture sector by way of giving input sovereignty, insurance and making provisions for cold storage and transportation of Agri produce; rather than putting money in farmer’s bank accounts. On the modern sector perspective, the government took a major step towards setting up the ‘New India’ by giving a boost to Industry 4.0, New Age society, Data Centre Parks and Quantum Computing & Technology. Further, the various announcements related to increase in deposit insurance amount, enabling NBFCs to extend invoice financing to MSMEs, enhanced focus on improving the infrastructure sector are expected to have a far-reaching impact on sustainable economic growth going forward. Furthermore, the disinvestment target needs to be monitored carefully as the government have huge planned expenditure in FY21. Any short fall will impact the fiscal deficit target for fiscal year 2020-21.”

(Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun and Bradstreet India)