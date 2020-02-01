Budget 2020: 'Extending support to digital platforms a welcome move'

By Gaurav Rastogi

Extending support to cutting edge technologies such as AI, digital platforms and data analytics, which are at the core of new-age businesses is a hugely welcome move. A single-window investment clearance cell and simplification of GST filing and reconciliation will lower costs for young businesses. Similarly, deferring taxes on ESOPs and 100% tax benefits to small and medium startups create an environment supportive for young risk-takers. Subject to implementation, we welcome these announcements.

(The writer is the founder & CEO, Kuvera.in)