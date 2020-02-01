Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman creates a new record, delivers longest Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday broke her own record of the time taken to deliver the Union Budget speech, going past her last years record by a whopping 27 minutes.

Sitharaman's Union Budget 2020 speech stretched for about two hours 42 mins. Her July 2019 Budget speech was two hours 15 minutes long.

Last year, Sitharaman zoomed past the record held by former Finance Minister Jaswant Singh and his speech in 2003. Singh's speech was two hours and 13 minutes long, according to Indpaedia.com, a volunteer-based archival portal.

Staying true to her style, just like her last year's speech, the finance minister's speech included a number of poems and couplets -- a Kashmiri poem by poet Dina Nath Kaul Nadim, a line from Tamil saint poet Avvaiyar's Aathichudi, one Kural (couplet) of Tamil saint poet Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural, among others.

Among other announcements, Sitharaman announced massive income tax cuts across various income segments, alongside an option to choose which tax regime taxpayers want to be under.

She also said that India needs to boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in electronic manufacturing and that the vision of the government is to make each district an export hub.

The finance minister further said 20 lakh farmers will be provided funds for setting up standalone solar pumps, other than a plethora of schemes announced by for the farming sector.

