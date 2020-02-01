Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes Kisan Rail in PPP mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to set up Kisan Rail in public-private-partnership (PPP) model for the cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

Follow Deccan Herald's Budget 2020 Page for all Budget Related News

Presenting her second Union Budget, Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the benefit of farmers.

Follow All The Live Updates of Union Budget 2020 Here

"To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through the PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly," she said.

Read more: Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman highlights 16 points to showcase govt’s focus on farmers

She also said refrigerated parcel vans on select mail express and freight trains for carrying perishable cargo was also on the anvil.

Read more: Union Budget 2020: States asked to adopt 3 central model laws on Agri land leasing

Perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, fish, meat need to be carried in such temperature-controlled vans in order to travel long distances.

The proposal to use refrigerated parcel vans to ferry perishables was first announced by then railway minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-10 Budget, however, it has failed to take off.