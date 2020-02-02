Budget 2020 focuses on betterment of rural and infrastructure-related developments: KONE Elevator India.

By Amit Gossain

“The Union Budget 2020-21 announced by the Finance Minister presents a strong focus on the betterment of rural and infrastructure-related developments. We welcome the moves proposed by the government especially on the infrastructure side. The allocation of Rs.103 Lakh crore to boost infrastructure and the development of 100 more airports to receive support and development. The government continues its consistent approach towards affordable housing and the deduction of Rs.150,000 will be extended to loan sanction by one more year. The Affordable tax holiday is a good thing which is now extended till March 2021. For real estate, either industry status or liquidity should have been given. It is important to revive the real estate industry for economic development. Income tax which has been reduced for individuals will result in more disposable income so consumption will increase.”

Amit Gossain, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Urban Development & Smart Cities and Managing Director, KONE Elevator India.