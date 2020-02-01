Budget 2020: 'Glad that policies announced for emerging technology companies'

By Neel Juriasingani

As per our expectations, the Budget 2020 is much focused on driving financial inclusion in the country and the initiative to provide digital connectivity to all public institutions at Gram Panchayat-level is a key step to support the same. We are glad that the honorable Finance Minister has announced a series of major policies in the budget which will give a push to emerging technology companies in India. Moreover, this budget has addressed the importance of analytics, IoT and AI with the government planning to set up data center parks throughout the country which will enhance the whole ecosystem.

We are happy that the budget has given much-required push on creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs. The setting up of investment clearance cell which will offer assistance in funding is a welcome move to boost the startup ecosystem in India. We look forward to this and to the Government marking progress against it.