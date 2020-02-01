Budget 2020: 'Government has taken some bold steps in order to build investor confidence'

By Nimish Gupta,

MD, RICS South Asia

“Undoubtedly there have been some radical steps taken by the Government to boost consumer and investor confidence in the economy. The personal tax breaks would surely be welcome along with the much-anticipated focus on infrastructure development, which will act as a feeder to real estate development, employment generation and economic growth. As a professional body we seem very much aligned with the Government, with several of our expectations from the Budget being announced today. It is commendable that there is a high focus on building back liquidity and boosting consumer and investor confidence, while at the same time also focusing on employment generation through an enabling educational framework focused on skills development. If there was anything else, I could have anticipated from the budget, it would have been a boost to rental housing and a one-time restructuring of loans to developers to build further confidence in the realty market.”

We are also glad to note the INR 99,300 crore outlay for the education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development. This is in line with our expectations on large scale reforms and radical innovation in the education sector. This is linked to the creation of effective bodies to regulate the current system and focus on vocational and skills development, linking to apprenticeship / internship and professional skills, through newly proposed and online education platforms. This ties back well, with the Government’s intention on making India a global education hub, driving ECB and FDI in the sector. We also hope to see due attention being extended to programs and skills linked to real estate, construction and infrastructure.

As a professional body that promotes and enforces qualifications and standards in the built environment sector, we are extremely pleased that the Government will make adherence to global technical standards under ‘Zero defect-zero effect policy’ mandatory for the manufacturing sector. This will aide in the development of sustainable and quality products and go a long way in improving ‘Brand India’, as a world class manufacturing hub for technology products. To this extent, we also welcome the roll back on domestic duties for various export-oriented manufacturing products.

Also, in order to create a sustainable natural and built environment, the continued focus on water, renewable energy, sanitation measures are truly welcome, along with the heightened focus on clean air and water. While the effort remains on making India a global leader on renewable energy, it is a bold step to pursue closure of thermal based power plants to boost air quality parameters.

As envisaged, there is a strong focus on infrastructure development linking to economic growth. Five new smart cities are planned, and INR 100 lakh crore is required to be invested in infrastructure over the next five years. Additionally, INR 1.7 lakh crore has been extended for transport infrastructure in 2020-21, this will aide in the accelerated development of highways, creating railway systems and 100 new airports across the nation. Integrated and modern transport infrastructure will aide in stimulating aggregate demand, thereby having a multiplier effect on the economy.

This directly links to the National Infrastructure Pipeline, which if executed well will enable more infra projects, grow businesses, create jobs, improve ease of living, and provide equitable access to infrastructure for all, making growth more inclusive. The National Logistics Policy will also extend clarity around employment generation and development of skills in order to make MSME’s more competitive.

Addressing the issue of liquidity, which has been one of the most prominent challenges in the economy, the Government has taken some bold steps in order to build investor confidence and make India a preferred investment destination once again. The strengthening of the Contracts Act is highly appreciated, as it will help in improving India’s ranking on the ease of doing business, with heightened transparency and financial and governance inclusion. This is an area, where the RICS can assist the Government and the real estate, construction and infrastructure sectors respectively in addressing contractual disputes, which are of high values.

In keeping with our pre-budget expectations, we were also glad to note that the Honourable Finance Minister has emphasised financial measures where alternative instruments of finance are being encouraged. The FDI cap for investing in corporate bond markets has been increased from 9% to 15%, where we will hopefully see more participation from foreign investors and greater liquidity in bond markets. Additionally, the tax exemptions for sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) will be a great impetus for investments in priority sectors like infrastructure.

As expected, affordable housing has continued to be a focus area for the Government, in keeping with the Honourable PM’s vision of ‘Housing for All’. The tax exemption for loan repayment by individuals to the extent of INR 1,50,000 has been extended by another year. Developers are also being encouraged to take on more of these projects by way of the tax holiday on profits being extended till March 2021.

Budget announcements have also tried to promote transaction activity in the property sector by providing some respite to property buyers in cases where the gap between circle rate and market rate is disproportionately high. Earlier any gap over 5% would be added to the buyer's income and would be liable to tax at nominal rates, now the same has been enhanced to 10% which would encourage transaction activity in property markets.

As a further boost to the real estate and construction markets, it would have been beneficial to see the Government create a formal structure around rental housing and encourage home buying by increasing the tax exemption for housing loan repayments. Additionally, a one-time restructuring of loans for developers would have brought back a tremendous amount of confidence in the market.