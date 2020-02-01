Budget 2020: Govt committed to revitalize consumer spending

By Harsha Kadam

With the Union Budget 2020, the government proved that it is committed to revitalize consumer spending. The focus on the personal tax regime will create the much-needed boost creating an increase in demand and supply hence improving the overall market sentiment.

The government’s proposal on skill development will ensure job opportunities and we at Schaeffler India are also aligned with the same thought process. The government's focus on better connectivity though roads and railways will have a rub off effect on the overall auto sales in the long run along with increasing the number of trains hence deepening the train connectivity within the country.

(Author is CEO & President Industrial Business, Schaeffler India)